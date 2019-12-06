'Maids drop close game in overtime
GOTHENBURG – The Lexington teams split their games as they traveled to Gothenburg to open their season on Thursday. The Minutemaids fell in the final moments of overtime to the Gothenburg girls, 51-53, while the Minutemen won their game in regulation time, defeating the Swedes, 73-54.
The girls game saw two closely matched teams duking it out on the floor to officially begin the area basketball season. Lexington took the edge in the first quarter with 13 points over the lady Swedes’ 11. The teams were tied at half time, 19-19.
The Lexington girls, again, took the edge to start the second half, putting up 10 points over Gothenburg’s eight. The lady Swedes matched their points before the end of regulation time for a 44-44 tie, taking the teams to overtime.
The teams traded blows in the overtime period. A last second layup at the buzzer gave the Gothenburg girls the lead and the win, 51-53.
“It was two evenly matched teams duking it out, out there,” said Lexington girls head coach Robb Koerting after the game. “It was a back and forth, cat and mouse game. It was two even teams who are about the same, talent-wise.”
Coach Koerting acknowledged that the teams were evenly matched in their first games, but also feels that the ‘Maids have some room to work to improve their game this season.
“The first thing we need to do is clean up the offense, a little bit,” he explained. “Our score, 51 points, is a little bit higher than last year’s average, so that’s encouraging. We rushed some shots, though, and those are things we’ll show them in the film.”
Despite the loss, Koerting is looking forward to the coming season.
“I can’t be mad,” he said of the loss. “You hate to lose, but we played a game that was just about good enough to win, but not quite.”
The Minutemen, on the other hand, wasted little time in putting a lead on the Swedes in the boys’ game and put 20 points on the board in the first quarter over the Swedes’ seven. The Minutemen had a bit of a muddy start to the second quarter, allowing Gothenburg to make some headway on the deficit, but Lexington quickly recovered and matched the Swedes, 18-18, in the second quarter for a 38-25 lead at halftime.
Before the end of regulation time, the Lexington boys were able to stretch their lead an additional six points, taking a 73-54 win over Gothenburg.
Leading the minutemen in points were Austin Friedrichsen and Dylan Richman, each with eight points, Dau Mach with 16 and Nick Saiz led with 25 points. Kaleb Carpenter led the team with six assists while Richman followed with five. Carpenter was also credited with four steals in the game while Richman led with six. The Minutemen were particularly effective on defensive rebounds with three players taking the lead; Saiz and Richman were credited with five each while Carpenter led with six.
The Lexington varsity basketball teams can be seen at home on Tuesday, Dec. 10 when they host the Minden Whippets. The Minutemaids tip off the night’s games at 6:15 p.m. while the boys game is set for 7:45 p.m.
