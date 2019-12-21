BERTRAND – The Hi-Line Bulls basketball teams traveled to Bertrand to battle with the Vikings on Tuesday this week. The Hi-Line girls lost their game, 52-59, while the Boys defeated the Vikings in a tight game, 62-59.
The lady Vikings took an early lead on the Hi-Line girls and the Bulls were just unable to recover from the early deficit. The newly christened co-op team fell behind Bertrand, 12-20, in the first quarter and, while the Hi-Line scoring remained consistent in each quarter, they were just shy of catching their opponent before the end of the game.
Hi-Line head coach Patrick Ropers felt that the Bulls struggled defensively, but said he was still proud of their effort.
“We didn’t really get into a flow on the defensive side,” Ropers explained after the game. “It’s all small things; staying down in stance, moving our feet and just believing that we can defend people. I think we’re getting there. We were close in that game and the girls played hard. They shouldn’t hang their heads after that game.”
Top scoring individuals for the Bulls in the girls game included Hadley Martin with seven points, Gracie Gibbens with eight and Makenzie Clouse led with 23 points.
The Hi-Line boys hit the ground a little slower than the Vikings in their game, but in the end proved ‘slow and steady wins the race’ when they gradually came back from a 15-20 deficit at the end of the first quarter to a 62-59 victory at the end of regulation time.
“We tried to play a different style to start the game,” said Bulls head coach Steve Johnson after the game’s conclusion. “We tried not to give up so many easy shots and that’s just not what we do. What we did the second half was more indicative of what we do best. It may not be pretty at times but we win with volume. The first half of the game, that’s all on me. They overcame the coach tonight and they did a good job.”
Top scoring players for the Bulls against the Bertrand Vikings included Zacob Evans with 10 points, Jacob Rupe with 12 and Tanner Fangmeyer with 16.
