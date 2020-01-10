OVERTON – The Overton Eagles hosted the Ansley/Litchfield Spartans for some basketball action on Tuesday, this week. The Overton girls claimed the win to start the night, 51-28, while the boys fell to the Spartans, 44-61.
The Overton girls took a quick lead, early in the game, putting up 11 points over the lady Spartans’ seven in the first quarter. The Eagles continued their barrage in the second and extended their lead to 26-11 at halftime. The Trend continued through the second half, ultimately ending with the girls in blue coming out on top, 51-38.
Top scoring players in the fray included freshman Ella Luther and junior Rachel Ecklund tying with 12 points apiece. Sophomore Addison Luther followed with nine points.
In the boys’ game, the Eagles stayed competitive in the first quarter, trailing by three going 10-13 into the second quarter. The Ansley/Litchfield boys put some extra energy into the second quarter, scoring 17 points over the Eagles’ eight. Overton trailed, 18-30, at the halftime buzzer.
The Spartans put a nail in the win in the third quarter when they scored 23 points over the Eagles’ eight. Despite a fourth quarter scramble of 18 points, the Overton boys weren’t able to recover from the deficit and took a loss, 44-61.
Top scoring players for the Eagles included senior Jaylen Schlueter with 14 points, senior Jacob Surridge with 13 and senior Matthew Roth followed up with 10.
The Overton Eagles will be at home on Saturday, Jan. 11 when they host the Maxwell Wildcats. Games start at 2 p.m.
