Top Story Spotlight Topical Caged cats: Loomis puts an end to Hemingford's late season push Jessica Kennedy Nov 14, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 1 of 7 Hemingford's Eli Hunter (21) and Jayce Haas (2) bring down Loomis' Graham Trompke in the Bobcats' loss in a Class D2 semifinal Friday in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hemingford's Lucas Sulzbach (19) is tackled before the goal line by Loomis' Hoyt Thorell (11) in the Bobcats' Class D2 semifinal loss Friday in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hemingford's Anthony Haas (5) attempts to sack Loomis quarterback Graham Trompke (7) during a Class D2 semifinal Friday in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hemingford's Zaine Feist (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of the Bobcats' D2 semifinal loss Friday to Loomis in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hemingford's Zaine Feist (0) intercepts a pass to Loomis' Jaron Schukar (3) near the endzone in a Class D2 semifinal Friday in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hemingford's Carson Haas (3) slips a tackle on his way for a touchdown in the Bobcats' loss in a Class D2 semifinal Friday against Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Hemingford's Jayce Haas (2) returns a kickoff in the second half of the Bobcats' loss to Loomis Friday in a Class D2 semifinal in Loomis. Jessica Kennedy, Lexington Clipper-Herald Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jessica Kennedy LOOMIS — More than a decade for Hemingford or more than two decades for Loomis, who wanted to reach the championship more?kAmq@E9 E62>D E@@< E96 7:6=5 uC:52J =@@<:?8 E@ 6C2D6 2 =@?8 DE2E6 7:?2=D 5C@F89E :? 2 r=2DD sa D6>:7:?2= :? {@@>:D] xE H@F=5 36 E96 (@=G6D[ 6?5:?8 2 ag\J62C 5C@F89E 27E6C 56762E:?8 E96 q@342ED eg\ca]k^AmkAm}@] g w6>:?87@C5 H2D C66=:?8 27E6C <?@4<:?8 @77 }@] ` $96=3J\#:D:?8 r:EJ }@G] e[ 3FE }@] c {@@>:D 925 D@>6E9:?8 E@ AC@G6]k^AmkAmQ(6VG6 D66? C62==J 8@@5 A=2J6CD 2== E9C@F89@FE E96 D62D@?[Q w6>:?87@C5 4@249 y@D9 s62? D2:5] Q{2DE H66< H6 D2H 2? 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There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Our reporters are covering playoff games across Nebraska. Follow along for scores, key moments and quick reports as teams fight to keep their … LIV Golf's final scorecard: Biggest winners and losers from its collapse LIV Golf is done, ending one of the most tumultuous eras in golf history. Gothenburg upsets Bergan Catholic, makes semifinal for first-time since 2002 Gothenburg football upset Bergan Catholic Friday, in a Class C2 quarterfinal at Midland University’s Heedum Field in Fremont. 'He came here for a reason': Five-star freshman set to start in Andrew Marshall's absence The top-rated signee in Nebraska's 2026 recruiting class will start at cornerback in the wake of Andrew Marshall's injury. Costly mistakes doom Bergan in quarterfinal loss to Gothenburg Bergan had two chances to rally late. Gothenburg intercepted both, sealing a 15-7 victory and ending the Knights' perfect season. 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