Area State Track and Field qualifiers

COZAD

For the Haymakers, Jake Lindstedt earned a trip to Omaha for the Pole Vault, having cleared 13’0” at districts while Jaden Vollenweider took third place in the Discus with a 142’9” throw.

Brittney Aitken qualified for multiple events at the state meet; she took first in the district 100 meter dash with a time of 12.50 seconds as well as taking first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.93 seconds. Makaia Baker placed third at districts in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.81 seconds as well as placing second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 58.87 seconds. Karyn Burkholder will join Baker in the 400 meter dash with her district time of 1:02.28.

Aitken, Baker and Burkholder will team with Mallory Applegate to compete at state in the 4x400 meter relay as the foursome took first place at districts with a time of 4:07.39.

HI-LINE

The Hi-Line Bulls will send two boys to the state championships as Kody Keller qualified in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.40 at his district meet. Joining him in Omaha will be Jordan Kranz who took second place in his district in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:07.68.

OVERTON