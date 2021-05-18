Area State Track and Field qualifiers

Lexington area schools qualifies 29 athletes for the NSAA State Track and Field Championships
LEXINGTON – District track and field results are in and final and those who will go to state have been figured. Lexington area schools will be sending 29 athletes to Omaha for the start of events on Friday, May 21.
LEXINGTON
Jase Carpenter qualified for the state meet, competing in the 300 meter hurdles having placed second in his district meet with a time of 41.31 seconds. Elmer Sotelo will compete in the 1600 meter run at Burke stadium after a second place district finish, completing his run in 4:39.99. The last of the Lexington boys to qualify for the state championships, Ian Salazar finished his 3200 meter run at districts in second place, recording a time of 10:13.14.
For the Minutemaids, Rachael Kearney will compete in the High Jump having recorded a 5’01” jump for fourth place at districts while McKinna Moats will compete in the discus throw. Moats took fourth place at districts with a 122’07” throw. Jackie Ostrom took district Champion for the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.23 seconds while Mia Rowe took third place in the triple jump with a 33’10.00” jump. The last of the Lexington girls to qualify for the state championships, Kennadi Ureste, completed the 3200 meter run in 12:25.55 for third place.
COZAD
For the Haymakers, Jake Lindstedt earned a trip to Omaha for the Pole Vault, having cleared 13’0” at districts while Jaden Vollenweider took third place in the Discus with a 142’9” throw.
Brittney Aitken qualified for multiple events at the state meet; she took first in the district 100 meter dash with a time of 12.50 seconds as well as taking first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.93 seconds. Makaia Baker placed third at districts in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.81 seconds as well as placing second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 58.87 seconds. Karyn Burkholder will join Baker in the 400 meter dash with her district time of 1:02.28.
Aitken, Baker and Burkholder will team with Mallory Applegate to compete at state in the 4x400 meter relay as the foursome took first place at districts with a time of 4:07.39.
HI-LINE
The Hi-Line Bulls will send two boys to the state championships as Kody Keller qualified in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.40 at his district meet. Joining him in Omaha will be Jordan Kranz who took second place in his district in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:07.68.
OVERTON
Max Kulhanek will hit the track in Omaha after qualifying for the 100 meter dash with a district runner-up finish of 11.56 seconds. Will Kulhanek qualified for the state meet with a time of 23.46 seconds in the 200 meter dash as well as a runner-up finish in the long jump (19’03.5”) and a district runner-up finish in the triple jump (40’01.25”).
Max and Will Kulhanek also qualified for the 4x100 with teammates Wyatt Ryan and Caleb Svarvari recording a time of 46.45 seconds at districts.
For the Overton girls, Maeli Meier qualified individually for the state meet in the 400 meter dash with a second place finish at districts with a time of 1:01.14 as well as the 800 meter run with a district champion time of 2:25.62. Meier will join her teammates Haley Fleischman, Violet Nelms and Jolee Ryan in the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays. They qualified in the 4x400 with a time of 4:23.58 and the 4x800 with a time of 10:44.10.
S-E-M
The Mustangs will send 5 athletes, starting with Noah Eggleston in the long jump, the district champion with his 19’07.25” entry. Jayson Guthard will compete in the Discus at state, having qualified with a 135’04” throw at districts. Carson Rohde is entered in two events at the state championships; the discus and the shot put. Rohde took district champion in both events, with a 160’00” discus and a 53’1.75” shot put throw.
The lady ‘Stangs will send two to the state meet. Tessa Atkins took district runner-up in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.64 while Adilyn McFarland qualified for state with a 17.39 second 100 meter hurdles run.
Congratulations to all area state track and field qualifiers from the Clipper-Herald and Good Luck!