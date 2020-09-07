Area Football Results

LEXINGTON – Football was back on for Friday, Sept. 4 where area schools saw some tough competition with 3 losses and one win. The Lexington Minutemen traveled to Beatrice where they took a loss to the Orangemen. The Cozad Haymakers hosted the Wood River/Shelton Silverbacks, and took the only win for area schools. Hi-Line hosted the Elm Creek Buffaloes in Elwood on Friday when the Buffaloes went home with a win on Hi-Line’s homecoming night. Overton also played at home, hosting the Sandhills Valley Mavericks. The Mavs left a win over the Eagles.
LEXINGTON
The Lexington boys suffered a crippling defeat at the hands of the Beatrice Orangemen on Friday. The Orangemen drove up the score early, putting 33 point on the scoreboard in the first quarter and another 17 in the second. They led the Minutemen, 50-0, when the teams went into halftime.
Beatrice scored one more touchdown in the second half, giving the Orangemen a 57-0 lead in the third quarter. The rest of the game remained scoreless and Lexington went home with a non-conference loss, 57-0.
Leading the Minutemen in passing yards was sophomore Daven Naylor with two completions on six attempts for a total of five yards. Receiving yards leader sophomore Ezequiel Lucas recorded six yards on one reception. Lexington rushing yards were led by sophomore Levi Kopf with 21 yards on six carries.
Kopf also led the Minutemen in Tackles with four solo tackles and eight assists for 12 total tackles and recorded a fumble recovery.
With the loss to Beatrice, the Minutemen are now 0-2 for the season and will return home for their next scheduled game on Friday, Sept. 11 when they host the South Sioux City Cardinals. The Cardinals will meet with the Minutemen sporting a 1-1 record as they come off of a win over Sioux City West, 20-7.
COZAD
The Cozad Haymakers wasted no time putting men in the endzone in their game with the Wood River/Shelton Silverbacks on Friday. Cozad drove in three touchdowns in the first quarter for 21 points and added another 15 in the second while staving off the Silverbacks’ offensive to lead at halftime, 36-0.
The game settled down in the second half as both teams went scoreless in the third quarter and Cozad scoring a single touchdown in the final quarter to extend their lead for the win, 43-0.
Cozad junior Nolan Wetovick led the Haymakers in passing yards with 124 yards, throwing nine completions on 17 attempts. Wetovick’s top yard earning receiver, junior Jacob Weatherly, gained 58 yards on 4 receptions. Senior Kaleb Pohl earned 30 yards on three receptions while Paul Cole gained 23 yards on one reception and junior Nathan Engel gained 21 yards on two receptions.
Wetovick, himself, was responsible for the greatest gain in rushing yards, coming in with 63 yards on nine carries. Behind him was Nathan Engel with 39 yards on six carries and Jacob Weatherly with 38 yards on 11 carries.
Pohl led the Haymakers in tackles with four solo tackles and seven assists. Cozad sophomore JJ Rodriguez led in sacks for total yards loss, with one sack for 12 yards.
Players scoring touchdowns for the Haymakers in Friday’s game were Jacob Weatherly and Nathan Engel, each with two, while Wetovick and sophomore Tag Sassali each scored one. Sophomore Jaden Cervantes scored three PATs on four attempts, while sophomore Eli Boryca and junior Braxton Walker each earned two conversion points.
The Cozad Haymakers’ season record rests at 2-0 and will be on the road for their next game. The ‘Makers will attempt a third consecutive winn when they head to Sidney to try their strength against the 1-1 Red Raiders on Friday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. The Raiders are coming off of a 27-18 win over the Chase County Longhorns.
HI-LINE
The Bulls held their homecoming game in Elwood on Friday where they took a loss to the Elm Creek Buffaloes. While Hi-Line was able to score two touchdowns in the first half against the Buffs for 14 points, Elm Creek was able to pack in 26. Hi-Line was able to extend their score to 22 before the end of the game with another eight points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Elm Creek packed in an additional 14 points in the second half to take a win, 40-22.
With the loss, Hi-Line’s record for the season comes to an even keeled 1-1. They will travel to Sutherland on Friday, Sept. 11 to take on the Sailors at 7 p.m. The Sailors also sport a 1-1 season after their Friday win over Garden County, 26-16.
OVERTON
The Eagles lost their second consecutive game this season when they hosted the Sandhills Valley Mavericks on Friday. While the Eagles drew first blood putting the first touchdown on the scoreboard for six points in the first quarter, the Mavs held them from the end zone in the second and punched two touchdowns through for 14 points. The Eagles trailed 14-6 at the start of the second half when Sandhills Valley drove up 22 points in the third quarter and six in the fourth while the Mavs earned another 14 points in the fourth quarter. The Overton Eagles fell to Sandhills Valley, 20-42.
Overton has struggled in the start of their season with a record of 0-2. The Eagles will attempt to improve their season when they host the 2-0 Pleasanton Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs won their last game against the Axtell Wildcats, 48-36.