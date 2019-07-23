LEXINGTON – For area American Legion Baseball teams the postseason began, last week, on Friday, July 19. District tournament play ended for the Lexington Pinnacle Bank Juniors and Seniors as well as for the Elwood-Eustis Bulls the following day. Two teams, the Overton Bandits and the Cozad Reds, continued through the beginning of the week.
The Pinnacle Bank Seniors began their journey in the Class A District 7 tournament as the fifth seed and played game one with the fourth seeded North Platte First National Seniors. Lexington fell to the First Nationals in game one, 3-11, and then faced the Scottsbluff Westco Zephyrs on Sautrday. The Zephyrs took the win after taking an early lead and Pinnacle Bank was unable to recover for a 2-8 loss and ending the Lexington Seniors’ season.
The Pinnacle Bank Juniors entered the Class A Area 7 Juniors tournament as fourth seed and opened their district in game one against Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes in Hastings on Friday. The Lexington Juniors dropped their game with Hastings, 0-25. The Lex Juniors ment on to meet with the Scottsbluff Westco Express Juniors on Saturday and lost in a heartbreaking final inning, 6-7. The Lexington Pinnacle Bank Juniors ended their postseason journey with the loss.
The sixth seeded Elwood-Bulls met with top seed Alma in game one of the Class C Area 6 Seniors tournament. The Bulls dropped their first game, 0-10, and faced the number five seeded Ravenna on Saturday. Ravenna eliminated the Elwood-Eustis Bulls Saturday afternoon with a 0-12 win.
The Overton Bandits played past Saturday, competing in the Class C Area 6 Seniors tournament in Ravenna. Their first game, with the fourth seeded Ord, ended with a 13-10 Bandits win. They went on to play the second seeded Twin River Seniors and fell, 0-11, in Saturday’s match-up. This pit the Bandits in a match with the top seeded Alma in an elimination game on Monday when Alma defeated the Bandits, 3-8.
The Cozad Reds hosted the Class B Area 6 Seniors tournament as the second seed. Their tournament play opened against fifth seeded Doniphan-Trumbull on Friday. Doniphan-Trumbull upset the Reds, defeating them, 8-12, and Cozad went on to play the sixth seeded Holdrege on Saturday. The Reds took the win over Holdrege, 10-5, and rematched Doniphan Trumbull in an elimination game on Sunday. This time, Cozad took the win, 11-3, and moved up in the bracket to meet with Minden on Monday. Cozad took an early lead and held Minden for an 8-0 win to move on to the Class B Area 6 Seniors championship game to meet top seeded McCook.
Cozad meets McCook for the championship Tuesday, July 23 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.