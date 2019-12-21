Local pool players were recently recognized for winning the Summer Session of the American Poolplayers Association (APA) 8-Ball and 9-Ball Pool Leagues. Winning the Tuesday 8-Ball title was “Hot Shots” and the Thursday 9-Ball championship went to “Pooligans,” both teams from Bar W in Gothenburg.
8-Ball League MVP awards went to Amantha McNulty, Stacy Munster and Randy Holbein while 9-Ball MVP awards went to Betty Jolliffe, Victor Martinez and Bill Stevens.
Munster was presented the Top Gun award as the top female 8-Ball player in the Western Nebraska region while Dale Trosper from Cozad was recognized for surpassing the 500 matches played milestone in 9-Ball. Raygene Koch from Gothenburg was recognized for surpassing the 500 matches played milestone in 8-Ball.
Winning teams each session advance to the Western Nebraska APA World Qualifiers to compete for trips to the APA World Pool Championships in Las Vegas.
For more information or to register a team, call the APA at 308-344-4811 or text 402-287-4815. Follow the Western Nebraska APA Pool Leagues on Facebook. More information is also available at nebraska.apaleagues.com.
