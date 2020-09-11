Another one in the ‘win’ column for Lexington Volleyball

Minutemaids take their seventh win of the season over Hershey
LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemaids have completed their second week of games. A 3-0 win over the Hershey Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 10 put the ‘Maids in a strong winning season, 7-1.
The Minutemaids had a roller-coaster night in their match with the Panthers on Thursday, but ultimately came out on top with three consecutive set wins.
The first set saw the ‘Maids climbing the scoreboard with a huge lead on Hershey, 13-2, when the momentum shifted to the Panthers end of the court. A hard swing for the Lexington squad in the end of the first set gave them a 25-19 win in the first set.
The second set saw a point-for-point battle until the ‘Maids pulled away from the Panthers in the latter points. Lexington took a 25-14 win and led Hershey into the third set, 2-0.
Despite Hershey taking an early lead in the third set, the Minutemaids gradually closed the small gap and surpassed the Panthers before taking another 25-14 win, sealing their seventh win of the season, 3-0.
As for the ‘Maids losing commanding leads, Lexington head coach Samantha Hammond explained how addressing that has been a talking point as the squad has moved forward into the season.
“We’ve been working on ‘every play matters.’ Sometimes when you get up on somebody it’s easy to kind of relax a little bit,” Hammond said. “We felt that a couple times. We let them have a couple runs that we shouldn’t have but we felt like they bounced back really well.”
Within those plays that matter, Hammond points out how sometimes the team is chasing the points and makes small errors and how those errors can be remedied.
“Some of it is making silly errors. Some of it is pursuing every ball, wanting to do as much as they can,” Hammond said. A smile could be detected under her mask as she finished the thought by saying “those will clean up as the year goes on.”
The Minutemaids will have a week off to recover from a rapid two weeks of games but will return to their home court on Thursday, Sept. 17 when they host the Broken Bow Indians. The match with the Indians is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!