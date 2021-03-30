Another Minutemen win

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemen soccer team debuted at home alone this weekend on Saturday, March 27 when hosting the South Sioux City Cardinals at the Optimist Sports Complex. The Minutemen sent the Cardinals on the long drive home, empty-handed, winning 5-1 before a home crowd.

While South Sioux City scored the first goal just 11 minutes into the game it would be their last as Lexington held the offensive for the majority of the 80 minutes on the field. Harold Pineda, Junior Casillas and Alex Perez put the minutemen up by two on the scoreboard before the end of the first half, each scoring one goal.

Casillas resumed scoring for the Minutemen eight minutes into the second half, heading a ball past the Cardinals’ goalkeeper to put the Lexington boys ahead, 4-1. The final goal was scored on a corner kick delivery from Yoskar Galvan by Diego Martinez at the 73 minute mark gave the Minutemen a 5-1 lead for the final seven minutes.

Lexington Goalkeeper Eduardo Gomez allowed one goal on a penalty kick and recorded five saves in Saturday’s game.