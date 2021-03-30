Another Minutemen win

LEXINGTON – The Lexington Minutemen soccer team debuted at home alone this weekend on Saturday, March 27 when hosting the South Sioux City Cardinals at the Optimist Sports Complex. The Minutemen sent the Cardinals on the long drive home, empty-handed, winning 5-1 before a home crowd.
While South Sioux City scored the first goal just 11 minutes into the game it would be their last as Lexington held the offensive for the majority of the 80 minutes on the field. Harold Pineda, Junior Casillas and Alex Perez put the minutemen up by two on the scoreboard before the end of the first half, each scoring one goal.
Casillas resumed scoring for the Minutemen eight minutes into the second half, heading a ball past the Cardinals’ goalkeeper to put the Lexington boys ahead, 4-1. The final goal was scored on a corner kick delivery from Yoskar Galvan by Diego Martinez at the 73 minute mark gave the Minutemen a 5-1 lead for the final seven minutes.
Lexington Goalkeeper Eduardo Gomez allowed one goal on a penalty kick and recorded five saves in Saturday’s game.
“We were super pumped up,” said Lexington head coach Jess McHargue after the game. “On paper, South Sioux City’s number two or number three, depending on which ratings you’re looking at. When you look at their schedule they play the toughest Class B schedule in the state because they play all the Class A teams. We were ready. The guys were focused in and we had a really good walk-through this morning. We showed some great grit, coming back from being down, one-nil, and we never looked back after we leveled it again.”
A coach will often see where their team needs to improve, even when the team plays fantastic. Coach McHargue did see some things on the field Saturday where he would like to see the Minutemen work harder.
“There’s always places to improve,” McHargue said very clearly. “Our wingers have to learn how to settle-in when we’re playing into 20 mile per hour winds. I think they just ran themselves ragged and that’s something we’ll watch on film and see what we can do better. Both our center backs had yellows, again, today and we’ll have to get that under control so it doesn’t become an issue.”
In closing, Coach McHargue expressed how he and his players appreciate the fans at the games.
“They’re, hands down, the best fans,” McHargue said with a smile. “We love them and we hope to continue seeing them out here, on the pitch.”
The Minutemen and Minutemaids will travel for games this week, driving to North Platte to take on the Bulldogs on Thursday, April 1. Games will be held at Madison Middle School with the girls game starting at 5 p.m. and the boys game following at 6:30 p.m.