...And on to district finals

The Hi-Line Bulls were seeded third in the C2-11 sub-district bracket and opened with an upset win over the second seeded Perkins County, 3-0. The Bulls’ three set win with a 25-22 first set, 25-17 second set and 25-14 third set led them to face the top seeded South Loup in the sub-district final. The Bobcats ended the Bulls’ season with a 0-3 win, 19-25, 20-25 and 14-25. The Bulls end their season with a 13-14 record.

The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs were in Bertrand for the Class D2-8 sub-district tournament where they opened with a long game against the Loomis Wolves. The third seeded Mustangs upset the first round, defeating the second seeded Wolves, 3-2, taking a win in the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-21, losing the third and fourth sets, 21-25 and 20-25, and finishing the match with an 18-16 fifth set win. S-E-M fell to the Bertrand Vikings in the sub-district final, 1-3, losing the first two sets, 15-25 and 13-25, taking a third set win, 25-23 and falling in the fourth set, 14-25. The lady Mustangs end their season with a 9-16 record.

Last, but certainly not least, the Overton Eagles were seeded first in their sub-district and won their way to the district finals with a definitive 3-0 win over Southern Valley, winning the first set, 25-9, the second set, 25-13 and finishing with a 25-14 third set.