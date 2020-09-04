An undefeated week

Lexington’s Volleyball girls put away four wins in one week
LEXINGTON – Seeing a very successful start to their 2020 season is the Lexington Minutemaids volleyball squad. After completing their first week of play, the ‘Maids are sitting pretty with four wins and zero losses.
Lexington opened their season against McCook last week on Thursday, August 27 when they took a 3-1 win in the dual. The ‘Maids took a 25-15 win in the first set before dropping the second to the Bison, 21-25. The third set ran close with Lexington coming out on top, 25-22, and the Minutemaids finished with a flourish, 25-11.
Lexington continued with another win, earlier this week, on Tuesday, Sept. 1 when they took a decisive win over the Cozad lady Haymakers. The Minutemaids took three consecutive set wins; 25-12 in the first and second sets and 25-13 in the third for a 3-0 win.
As the Lexington squad emerged from the smoke of their second win, they turned their eyes to a triangular in Holdrege to take on the hosting lady Dusters and the Minden Whippets.
Lexington took the court with the Dusters to begin the night. The ‘Maids had to work for their win, but ultimately put away two consecutive 25-23 sets for a 2-0 win in their first match.
Fresh off the win, the Minutemaids went toe-to-toe with the Whippets. Minden kept the gap small on the scoreboard and the first set went long and Minden took a win over Lexington, 24-26. The Minutemaids weren’t comfortable with the tight score with Minden, proven by their comfortable wins in the second set, 25-17, and a 25-15 third set. Lexington claimed their fourth win of the season over Minden, 2-1.
The Minutemaids will attempt to continue their undefeated season at their home invitational, this weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 5. Matches at the Lexington Volleyball Invite are slated to begin at Lexington High School gyms at 10 a.m.