Fagot’s walk-off home run clinches win for ‘Maids
LEXINGTON – Great pitching, solid hitting and stellar fielding were three major ingredients for a Lexington Minutemaids softball win over the Aurora Huskies on Thursday, August 20. The ‘Maids sealed their season opening win with a walk-off home run, courtesy Klair Fagot, in the bottom of the seventh for a 3-2 victory.
Lexington took a small, early lead in the bottom of the first inning with a run scored by Jordyn Jeffries on a triple hit by McKinna Moats. This put the ‘Maids up, 1-0, before Aurora answered with a run of their own in the top of the second.
The game remained tied, going scoreless until the Minutemaids’ power at the plate sent a message to the Huskies dugout. Moats, on an 0-1 count, clobbered her second pitch over the center field fence. Things looked good for Lexington with a 2-1 lead at the top of the seventh inning.
Aurora, knowing a run would keep the game alive, found an opportunity on a soft ground ball to third. The batter was caught at first and the Huskies scored their game tying run, 2-2.
The season opener looked to go into long innings, as the game remained tied in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs. Klair Fagot took the plate and watched a ball pass before selecting the second pitch for a long distance trip over the left field fence. Fagot’s walk-off home run ended the game for a Minutemaids victory, 3-2.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Lexington Minutemaids head coach Katie Ruwe said after the game. “We’ve been hitting defense really hard this year and they made some great plays. We executed our first and thirds and we executed our plays at home. We’ve been working on our quick transitions.”
Coach Ruwe wasn’t kidding about their defense in the game with Aurora. The Minutemaids recorded three double plays in the game with the Huskies and took advantage of sleepy players failing to tag up on their bases. In the top of the third inning, Lexington earned three outs on one batter; a picked-off runner at second coupled with a double play at first and home.
Fielding was a big part of their success, but the Lexington coach had more to say about their performance.
“Overall, our big thing has been hitting,” Ruwe continued. “It definitely came through tonight; we’re going to have a lot of power.”
The Minutemaids earned seven hits for three runs on 27 at bats against Aurora with six strike outs. Ruwe’s declaration of power hitters is evident with two runs earned on home runs and one run earned on a triple.
“Also, I’m going to throw this in there,” Ruwe said to add to her comments on the home opener. “I’m really proud of the girl pitching tonight. She’s only a freshman and you couldn’t even tell. She was so confident and poised, out there. It makes me so excited for her future and the future of the program.”
The girl pitching that night was Monica Campos. Campos threw 92 pitches in her seven innings, 60 of those pitches were strikes. She recorded three strikeouts allowed 11 hits with just two runs.
The Minutemaids hold their home tournament on Saturday, August 22 with games beginning at 9 a.m. The ‘Maids will be one of the starting teams at the Optimist Sports Complex, beginning the day on field one with the Chadron Cardinals.
