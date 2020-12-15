 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A reminder to high school sports fans from local Activities Directors
0 comments

A reminder to high school sports fans from local Activities Directors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sports 001 WEB.jpg

Area Activity Directors would like to remind everyone of the rules and regulations regarding activity attendance. The NSAA has remained in the “Orange Phase” of the Directed Health Measure regarding fan attendance and six-foot separation between households.

Additionally, schools may allow grandparents to attend contests. Spectators, Coaches, and non-active participants are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending these events.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics