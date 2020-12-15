A reminder to high school sports fans from local Activities Directors

Area Activity Directors would like to remind everyone of the rules and regulations regarding activity attendance. The NSAA has remained in the “Orange Phase” of the Directed Health Measure regarding fan attendance and six-foot separation between households.
Additionally, schools may allow grandparents to attend contests. Spectators, Coaches, and non-active participants are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending these events.
