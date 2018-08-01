LEXINGTON – Temperatures were low and the attendance was high at the Dawson County Raceway on Sunday for this week’s dirt track races. Five classes of cars raced the weather as well as each other as clouds loomed around the track at the Dawson County Fairgrounds.

Race night was packed with action which included the four regular classes; Modifieds, SportMods, Stock cars and Hobby Stocks while the Late Models made an appearance adding a fifth class. Two additional races were added at intermission including another Dash for Cash, a six lap race for a $100 prize, and a King of the Hill two on two race, featuring six SportMods.

There was a third event scheduled for intermission, a memorial lap for the late Eric Steinmark, when his 21 pace car piloted by Bo Egge, a good friend of Steinmark, and Steinmark’s daughters, Alexis and Emma, made it’s way around the track. Two cars also followed in the memorial lap, both sporting Steinmark’s Double Zero racing number on their side panels.

After intermission, the track roared back to life with the feature races.

Results for the feature races are as follows:

 

Late Model

1st - 85 Josh Leonard

2nd - 83 Denton Duncan

3rd - 23 Jacob Kubicka

 

Modified

1st - 60iv Anthony Roth

2nd - xii Jay Steffens

3rd - 20b Brandon Clough

4th - 0hp Bryan Herrick

5th - 19 Chuck Stryker

6th - 50c Colton Osborn

 

SportMod

1st - 88j Jacob Olmstead

2nd - 00 Bo Egge

3rd - 01 Jacob Wolsleben

4th - 68 Craig Howard

5th - 59 Tyler Rajdl

6th - 15k Jamey Kennicutt

7th - 85 Robert Leonard

8th - 8 Andrew Rayburn

9th - 15d Jacob Slough

 

Stock Car

1st - 63 Mike Nichols

2nd - 16w Jeff Whiting

3rd - 45 Mikey Dancer

4th - 24 Bob Chalupa

5th - 00 James Sheldon

6th - 19 Dana Morgan

7th - 53e Tyler Easterday

8th - 11p Jamie Porterfield

9th - 57 Dan Stoll

10th - 57x Scott Stoll

 

Hobby Stock

1st - 99m Allyn Myers

2nd - 98z Zach Olmstead

3rd - 2w Luke Wassom

4th - 72b Jacob Hagan

5th - 12r Brooke Russell

6th - 5 Chuck Ledbetter

7th - 88 Morgan Olmstead

8th - 96k Sean Miller

9th - 22r Lyle Russell

10th - 88k Jeremy Kinsey

