LEXINGTON – Temperatures were low and the attendance was high at the Dawson County Raceway on Sunday for this week’s dirt track races. Five classes of cars raced the weather as well as each other as clouds loomed around the track at the Dawson County Fairgrounds.
Race night was packed with action which included the four regular classes; Modifieds, SportMods, Stock cars and Hobby Stocks while the Late Models made an appearance adding a fifth class. Two additional races were added at intermission including another Dash for Cash, a six lap race for a $100 prize, and a King of the Hill two on two race, featuring six SportMods.
There was a third event scheduled for intermission, a memorial lap for the late Eric Steinmark, when his 21 pace car piloted by Bo Egge, a good friend of Steinmark, and Steinmark’s daughters, Alexis and Emma, made it’s way around the track. Two cars also followed in the memorial lap, both sporting Steinmark’s Double Zero racing number on their side panels.
After intermission, the track roared back to life with the feature races.
Results for the feature races are as follows:
Late Model
1st - 85 Josh Leonard
2nd - 83 Denton Duncan
3rd - 23 Jacob Kubicka
Modified
1st - 60iv Anthony Roth
2nd - xii Jay Steffens
3rd - 20b Brandon Clough
4th - 0hp Bryan Herrick
5th - 19 Chuck Stryker
6th - 50c Colton Osborn
SportMod
1st - 88j Jacob Olmstead
2nd - 00 Bo Egge
3rd - 01 Jacob Wolsleben
4th - 68 Craig Howard
5th - 59 Tyler Rajdl
6th - 15k Jamey Kennicutt
7th - 85 Robert Leonard
8th - 8 Andrew Rayburn
9th - 15d Jacob Slough
Stock Car
1st - 63 Mike Nichols
2nd - 16w Jeff Whiting
3rd - 45 Mikey Dancer
4th - 24 Bob Chalupa
5th - 00 James Sheldon
6th - 19 Dana Morgan
7th - 53e Tyler Easterday
8th - 11p Jamie Porterfield
9th - 57 Dan Stoll
10th - 57x Scott Stoll
Hobby Stock
1st - 99m Allyn Myers
2nd - 98z Zach Olmstead
3rd - 2w Luke Wassom
4th - 72b Jacob Hagan
5th - 12r Brooke Russell
6th - 5 Chuck Ledbetter
7th - 88 Morgan Olmstead
8th - 96k Sean Miller
9th - 22r Lyle Russell
10th - 88k Jeremy Kinsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.