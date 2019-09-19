William Harshbarger

William “Bill” R. Harshbarger, 58, of Eddyville, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Eddyville Community Center with Pastor Ryan Findley, officiating. Burial will be in Oconto Cemetery near Oconto.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with Masonic Rites given by Parian Lodge #207 at 8:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
He was born May 15, 1961 in St. Louis, Mo., to Donald and Jackie (Warning) Harshbarger. He attended school in Edwardsville, Ill., and graduated from Edwardsville High School. Bill worked and lived in several places before settling in Lincoln, starting a Little Caesar’s Pizza franchise.
Bill met Ginny Davis in Lincoln and they were united in marriage on June 20, 1992 in Eddyville. One son, Joe, was blessed to this union. Three children were also blessed from a previous marriage, Bruce, Billy and Jackie. In January of 1995, they moved to the Eddyville area. He worked for T.L. Sund Constructors, I.B.P., Paulsen’s and the Railroad. Bill then spent many years working for Thomas Livestock, which he enjoyed and made many life-long friends.
Bill enjoyed cooking, grilling, working in his garden and was an avid reader. He was a die-hard Nebraska Husker football fan and didn’t miss watching a Nascar Race especially back when Rusty Wallace was racing. He loved animals and enjoyed collecting Native American Memorabilia. Bill never met a stranger and he would crack you up with his off-the-wall jokes.
Survivors include his wife, Ginny of Eddyville; children, Joe (Lexi) Harshbarger of Kearney, Bruce (Keila) Harshbarger of Edwardsville, Ill., Billy Harshbarger and Jackie (Donny) Broyles of O’Fallon, Ill.; five grandchildren; brother, Ron (Linda) Harshbarger of Granite City, Ill.; sister, Tammy (Cliff) Kinnunen of Belleville, Ill.; mother-in-law, Darlene (Verlouis) Forster of Smithfield and brother-in-law, Jim (Lisa) Davis of Thornton, Colo.; also surviving are nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Jim Davis; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
