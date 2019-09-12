Wayne Smith, 86, of Sacramento, Calif., went to the Lord at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 6, 2019.
A memorial service will be Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, Calif. 95841. Visitation is Saturday, Sept. 14, 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Wayne Smith was born Jan. 10, 1933 to Howard and Nettie Smith of Broken Bow, where they lived on a farm in a sod house.
Wayne lived the ranch life until we was a freshman going into high school, then moved to Lexington. He attended Lexington High School where he lettered in football, basketball and track. He graduated in 1951.
At 18 years old, he joined the Army National Guard. He spent seven years in the Army, where he was a sharpshooter with a Carbine 30 Caliber Rifle. He was honorably discharged as Sergeant First Class.
Wayne was united in marriage to Darlene Burton in 1952, and they gave birth to four great children, Linda, Pam, Greg, and Brad (deceased). There are seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren , and Wayne has two brothers, Dean and Gary Smith.
Wayne was smart, successful, funny, full of life, and very loving toward his family and friends! He was a great father and a great grandfather!
In Oct 1954, Wayne and Darlene moved to Sacramento, Calif., where Wayne went into the Carpenters Union. He spent four years as an Apprentice Union Carpenter, two years blueprint reading, two years in estimating classes (Sac City College). In his third year of apprenticeship, he was hired as general superintendent for a large construction company. He got his contractor’s license 1B and built custom homes for six years, then was recruited to work at Mckeon Construction. He held the superintendent and vice president of construction positions in his 10 years at Mckeon Construction. Mckeon was sold to Barrat American, and Wayne was kept on as vice president of construction for 11 years.
After his years at Barrat American, Wayne became an independent contracted Compliance Inspector for VA and FHA for 12 years, then retired and enjoyed many activities!
Wayne enjoyed the Mountains, he had a cabin at Bucks lake where he fished, boated, hiked, rode motorcycles, and did a little partying at the Lodge. After Bucks, he moved on to Lake Tahoe for a few years, then over to paradise at Lake Almanor. Wayne had a beautiful house there, where he played golf, boated, fished, danced, and spent time with friends at the Club House.
Josie spent those great years in Lake Almanor with him. Wayne said she was the greatest partner to have and to share those great times with!
