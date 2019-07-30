Tracy Ann Rohde

Tracy Ann “Trace” (Holmes) Rohde, 52 years of age, of Denver, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood, Colo.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with Pastor Tom Parker officiating. Interment will follow at Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County.
There will be no visitation.
She was born June 19, 1967, in Holdrege, to Roy Lewis and Kathleen Carol (Samuelson) Holmes. She received her education from Overton Public Schools, graduating from Overton High School with the class of 1985. She then pursued higher education at Grace College of Bible in Omaha.
In 1994, Trace was united in marriage to Bruce E. Rohde in Sante Fe, N. M., and to this union one son, Bruce Alexander “Brax” was born. With open arms, Trace also lovingly accepted Bruce’s three children as her own. The family made their home in Denver, where she was a devoted mom, who was courageous, caring, generous, giving, and had a loving heart.
Trace was always so generous in her gift giving, and took great delight in making special occasions truly special. Celebrating a birthday or holiday involved a beautiful table set with a striking color scheme or theme and she planned menus with detail that were amazing. She would decorate the house with elaborate decorations, and was also known to be dressed to the “9s” to complete the event.
Trace’s generous spirit was also evident in how she treated her parents, whom she loved so dearly. She cherished the many long distance phone calls they shared to stay in touch, despite the miles that separated them, and she credited them with raising her in a Christian home that gave her faith a firm foundation.
Trace and Bruce traveled all over the world, but her favorite destination, was truly their place in Vail. She treasured all of the memories made there with family and friends. She brought so much joy and blessing to those who knew her. However, we can find great comfort in knowing that she is with Jesus now, enjoying perfect peace and unending delight in His presence.
She was preceded in death by; step-son, Tyler Rohde and her grandparents.
Trace leaves to celebrate her life, her husband of 25 years, Bruce Rohde; her son, Brax Rohde; two step-children, Vanessa (Shawn) Kelly and Jason Rohde; two grandchildren, Nevaeh and Kyler Kelly all of Denver; her parents, Roy and Kathleen Holmes of Overton; her two brothers, Brian (Debbie) Holmes of Sutherland and Kirk (Sonya) Holmes of Richfield; nine nieces and nephews; ten great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A memorial has been established in Trace’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
