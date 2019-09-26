On Sept. 20, 2019, Susan Frazier Garcia died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. At her bedside was her husband of 37 years, Stephen along with Pastor Ken Hutson of the United Church of Summer, and his wife, Angie.
A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Church of Sumner, East Campus with Pastor Ken Hutson, officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery in Glade Springs, Va.
Susan was born on Jan. 11, 1955 in Saltville, Va. On Dec.16, 2018, she suffered a massive stroke and in the following months, she survived multiple sepsis infections. Because of her health problems, she endured excruciating daily pain and was compassionately cared for at the Elwood Care Center Assisted Living.
Susan and Stephen had a love for dogs and while living in Maryland became involved in dog rescue, mainly rescuing abused rottweilers. That love for the abused rottweilers carried through to their home in Nebraska. Susan also had a love of children and on most weekends, her home in Maryland was filled with neighborhood children making crafts, gifts, and playing games. Susan also enjoyed loving relationships with her many nieces and nephews.
Prior to moving to Nebraska in 2006, Susan was a computer specialist with an IBM affiliated company in Maryland. Here in Nebraska, she worked for Roger Keim of Cozad Plumbing and Dan Sorenson of Citywide Glass in Kearney and loved both of her employers dearly. Susan had hoped to retire in 2019 and drive for Meals On Wheels.
She became a CASA volunteer, active in the Kiwanis Club, and contributed much of her free time supporting other charities and organizations. She also had a passion for cooking and baking and would share her goods with everybody.
Susan was one of God’s most gentle creations and the best word to describe her is “kind.” She always had a big smile on her face which matched her positive attitude and huge heart. She never used any profanity, never gossiped, and found only the good in everyone. Susan loved God, her husband, her family, and her friends, and most assuredly “her doggies.” Susan did not deserve all the severe health issues that ultimately shortened her life. She did, however, earn all the acts of kindness she received such as when Tiffany Olson, nurse at Good Samaritan, brought Susan her own scrambled eggs for her to eat which would be one of Susan’s last meals. Or when Brittany Faulk, another nurse at Good Samaritan, made heart-shaped cookies with Susan’s favorite purple colored icing and brought them to her on her only day off. Another example is our neighbor, Marlene Hodgson, who Susan lovingly dubbed “my surrogate sister,” who visited her frequently at the care center and during her many hospital stays. The staff at the Elwood Care Center cared for her deeply and every night would roll her in her wheelchair to the entrance to await Stephen’s arrival. Every time Stephen would arrive, Susan would greet him with her stroke-stricken crooked smile and vibrant eyes yelling “here’s my Stevie G.” Frequently, Stephen would read her the poem that he had written for her years ago. He read it to her just before her passing.
“To Susan,
Hand in hand on that October day,
I promised you to have and to hold,
To love and, at times, perhaps even obey.
And it only till death do we ever part.
I now would like to amend my solemn vow;
For when I die and life with you is through,
My final wish is to hold your hand through eternity
In Heaven too.”
Susan you are in my heart forever. Thank you for choosing me to share your life.
Love always,
Stevie G
In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.