Stuart Wayne Daughtery

Wayne Daugherty, formerly of Johnson Lake, died Oct. 1, 2019 at his home in Hot Springs Village, Ark.
There are no services planned at this time.
Wayne was born Stuart Wayne Daugherty on Oct. 24, 1943 in Washington D.C., to Ivan Glen and Vivian Iola (Blevins) Daugherty. He graduated from Lexington High School and received his MBA from Kearney State College.
Wayne married Dolly DeMoss on June 8, 1967. Wayne was a salesman, English teacher, guidance counselor, businessman and retired person. He read more books than quite possibly any other living person. He loved to tinker with projects in his workshop and spending time with family.
Wayne is survived by his wife Dolly; daughter, Liz (Dave) Bushey of Bennington; son, Adam and fiancé Tracey Johnson of Elwood; grandson, Joseph Bushey; granddaughter, Lea Bushey; sisters, Linda (Bill) Behn and Cindy Daugherty; brother, Kenneth Daugherty; and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dale Daugherty.
If you knew him, lucky you, or not. If you remember him, thank you. And when the last person who remembered him is gone, so then will he really be gone and forgotten. Until then get on with your lives. Please and thank you.
