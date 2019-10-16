Sharon K. Area, 72, of Overton, died after a lengthy illness on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
Funeral Service will be on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Overton First Christian Church with Pastor Will Thompson, officiating. Interment will be in Overton Cemetery following the services.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Overton First Christian Church.
She was born Nov. 30, 1946 in Gothenburg, to Lewis and Betty (Brown) Schroeder. She grew up in the rural Elm Creek/Overton area. She attended grade school at District 96 and then attended Overton High School and graduated with the class of 1965. After graduating High School, she worked at the Campbell Soup Factory in Tecumseh.
Sharon met Bill Area in Havensville, Kan. They were united in marriage on Feb. 26, 1968 in Topeka, Kan., and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. Three children were blessed to this union: Shane, Shawn and Shela. Sharon was a bookkeeper for over 40 years for the family business.
She was a very strong willed woman but would help anyone. She always put others before herself. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, foster mother for 200 plus children, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband Bill of Overton; children, Shane (Sherry) Area of Overton, Shawn (Mindi) Area of Overton and Shela (Tony) Kowalski of Omaha; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Janet) Schroeder of Lexington, Roger (Lydia) Schroeder of Gibbon and Lynn Schroeder of Overton.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Carl.
Memorials are suggested to the Overton Volunteer Fire Department.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.