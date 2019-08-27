Arletta J. Hultquist, 86 of Cozad, formerly of Johnson Lake, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Emerald Nursing And Rehab in Cozad. Funeral services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.