Arletta J. Hultquist, 86 of Cozad, formerly of Johnson Lake, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Emerald Nursing And Rehab in Cozad. Funeral services are pending at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
