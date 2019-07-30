Helen M. Young, 97, of Lexington, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Avamere in Lexington.  A Memorial Service will be on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel, officiating. Burial will be held prior to the service at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington. Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to Lexington Public Library toward books on tape for the blind.  Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.  Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com

