Terri L. Warta, 64, of Cozad, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Cozad Community Hospital. Funeral services will be on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cozad Christian Church with Pastor Mike Moore, officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Cozad Christian Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
