Karl “Jack” J. Randecker, 86, of Farnam, died Aug. 21, 2019, at Gothenburg Health in Gothenburg. Memorial services will be held at Farnam United Methodist Church, 303 Caribou St., Farnam, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Neil Kloppenborg officiating. Memorials may be given to the Central Plains Hospice or the Farnam United Methodist Church.

