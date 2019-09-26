Joann G. Newton 84, of Lexington, Tuesday, died Sept. 24, 2019 in Kearney. A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
