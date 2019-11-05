Francis Hagan, Jr., 82, of Newark, Dela., formerly of Lexington died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 in Newark. Graveside Services will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating. The casket will be closed and there will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.  Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com

