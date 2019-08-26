Gary L. Gruber, 80, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Services will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Interment will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesdsay, Aug. 28, 1:00-8:00 p.m. with family present from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children’s Home or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com
