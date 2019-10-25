Manuel "Manny" Galaviz of Cozad died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the age of 80. A memorial service will be held Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Nathan Rhea officiating. Cremation was chosen. Burial at Ogallala Cemetery will be at a later date. There will be no book signing. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
