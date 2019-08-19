Beverly Grace 'Bev' Bice Cochrane of Eustis died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Cozad Community Hospital at the age of 84. Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Eustis United Methodist Church with Pastor Neil Kloppenborg officiating. Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Eustis United Methodist Church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
