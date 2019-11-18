LaJean L. Bossung, 79 of Lexington, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at the Lexington Regional Health Center. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, cremation will follow. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington with Pastor Bill Ohlmann, officiating. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington
