Sandra McFarland

Lexington, NE (68850)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Precipitation will taper to freezing drizzle overnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%.