Ruby Rangel, 95, of Lexington died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Lexington Regional Health Center in Lexington.
A memorial Mass will be held Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez, officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Ann’s Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
She was born Jan. 30, 1924 in Shelton, to Marcus and Gertrude (Hernandez) Araujo.
Ruby was united in marriage to George Berumen on Aug. 27, 1964 and he preceded her in death in August of 1997. She was then united in marriage to Sixto Rangel on Dec. 17, 2001 and he preceded her in death in 2005.
Ruby had lived in the Grand Island area until 1996 when she and George moved to Lexington. While in Grand Island Ruby worked as a teacher’s aide at Howard Elementary, she had also worked as a nurses aide at the Lexington Hospital and the Veterans Home in Grand Island.
Ruby loved Nebraska football, boxing and was a great gardener. She was a member of the St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington.
Survivors include numerous step-children, numerous step grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and one brother, Pedro “Pete” (Helen) Araujo of Lexington.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands and brothers, Cruz Araujo, Sr., Paul Araujo and Philip Araujo.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
