Robert S. Boswell, II, 38, of Elm Creek, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Kearney, as a result of an automobile accident.
Memorial services will be Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Elm Creek United Methodist Church, 300 N. Tyler St. Elm Creek NE, 68836. Family and Friends are also welcome to a gathering to celebrate Robert’s life before and after the service at the Elm Creek Village Center, 535 W. Boyd, Elm Creek. Pastor Venedith Vargas will officiate. There will be no visitation.
He was born in Huntington Beach, CA, on May 3, 1981, son of the late Robert S. Boswell Sr.
and his loving Mother Gale L. (Voightlander) Boswell.
Robert loved life and loved family. He could often be found camping, boating, and enjoying the
outdoors. His favorite holiday was Fourth of July where he would bring the sky to life with a
Grand Finale that was remembered all year. His kind heart, protection of family, and his smiling
humor will remain in our hearts forever. His Mother Gale would like all those who knew him to
think of him knowing that he sends us this message (author unknown).
When Tomorrow Starts Without Me-
When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand. That an angel came and called
my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said, a place was ready, In Heaven far above,
And that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven’s
Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me “Welcome
Home.” So when tomorrow starts without me, Don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you
think of me, I’m right there in your heart.
Surviving relatives include his Mother Gale Boswell, of Elm Creek; his beautiful
6-year-old daughter Roree Boswell; his brothers Greg (Marlo) and Tom (Sarah), their children
and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be submitted by visiting www.hlmkfuneral.com. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.