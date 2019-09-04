Rita Wegener

Rita V. Wegener, 82, of Lexington, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Matt Koperski, officiating. Burial will be in St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
She was born July 12, 1937 in Central City, Nebraska to James Arthur and Victoria Vernice (Wandro) Harris. Rita lived in several different places in her childhood before she attended High School in Sidney, and graduated from St. Patrick’s Academy. She then went on to further her education at College of St. Mary’s in Omaha.
Rita was united in marriage to Donald L. Wegener on Aug. 13, 1960 in Platte Center. Four children were blessed to this union: Debra, Michael, Randall and Christopher.
The family lived in Platte Center for several years before moving to Lexington. Rita was a bookkeeper for Lexington Housing Authority for many years.
She was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington and involved in many Bible Study Groups. Rita was also a member of Moving On, Penny Pinchers and an Extension Club.
Rita had many hobbies, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, watching fireworks and hot air balloons. She also enjoyed attending church events and concerts. She liked visiting with her friends, enjoying a good piece of pie and giving or receiving a big hug before leaving. Her faith and family were also very important to Rita. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children, Debra (Scott) Macaluso of Fremont, Michael Wegener of Lexington, Randall (Catherine) Wegener of Rainbow, Calif., and Christopher (Erin) Wegener of Fremont; seven grandchildren; four sisters, Patricia (Roland) Brauer of Bennington, Jeraldine (Udell) Podiska of Columbus, Marcia Friesen of Lincoln and Louise (Bob) Bettenhausen of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Thelma (Matt) Schumacher of Platte Center; also surviving a numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don in 2012; brother, Joe and sister-in-law, Marcella Greisen.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.