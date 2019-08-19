Ricky L. Popken, 66, of Elm Creek died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in Elm Creek. Memorial services will be held at noon on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Elm Creek Park.
Ricky Lynn Popken was born on Jan. 30, 1953 in Peoria, Ill., to Larry and Carole (Haines) Popken. He received his education from East High School in Sioux City, Iowa and went on to continue his education at University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S. D., and Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.
On Oct. 21, 1972 Ricky was united in marriage to Donna Hoing and to this union three children were born, Rae Terese, Joy, and Cody. The couple later separated.
On Nov. 1, 2007 Ricky was united in marriage to Elizabeth Kister in Crystal River, Fla. Ricky worked as a laborer for Tyson Foods for over 30 years until pursuing one of his lifelong dreams of being a chef at his own restaurant.
Ricky always liked to keep himself busy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking, crocheting and cooking. Ricky loved to have people over to cook for them and entertain them.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth Popken of Elm Creek; daughter, Joy (Jerrod) Gray and son, Cody (Brandy) Popken of Lexington; step-sons, Michael (Angela) Bray of Kearney and Douglas Tori) Bray of Ada, Okla.; grandchildren, Kamryn Pike, Kinley Popken and Declan Gray; step-grandchildren, Sky Dewey and Holden, Adyen, Jace, Hendrix, Indica and Ash Bray; brother, Chris (Kristi) Popken of Sioux City, Iowa; sisters, Jennifer (Thomas) DeRoos of Gretna, Vicki (Mark) Niblo of Blue Springs, Mo., Nancy Redding of Nevada and Sherry (Perry) Sparks of Iowa City, Iowa; along with many other relatives and friends.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Rae Terese Popken in 1973; and his father-in-law, John A. Kister.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
