Randal Howard

Randal William Howard, 52, of Gothenburg, died Aug. 6, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at The Crossing Fellowship, 1510 8th Street, Gothenburg, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 with Eric Most officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery, Elwood.
Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, 1:00 - 7:00 p. m. with the family present from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
He was born Nov. 4, 1966 in Omaha, son of Tom and Ruth Howard. Randy lived in Omaha until the age of nine, when the family moved to Broken Bow where he graduated with the class of 1985. Randy lived in several places including: Grand Island, Hastings, New Mexico, Johnson Lake, Lexington, and Gothenburg. He attended Mid-Plains Community College for an electrical degree. Randy was an electrician for the Union Pacific Railroad for 14 years. On Nov. 10, 2001 he married Sonia Wade in Las Vegas, Nev.
He was a member of the Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington where he was on the properties committee for 13 years. Upon moving to Gothenburg they joined The Crossing Fellowship where they worshiped for the past four years. Randy assisted in the electrical work for the new Family Life Center. He had a passion for being a handyman, attending his children’s activities and coaching some of them. Randy had a love for all things sports and was especially fond of the Chicago Cubs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Randy had a sense of humor and a quick wit that drew people to him.
Surviving are wife, Sonia Howard of Gothenburg; son, Monte (Amy) Brummet of Aurora, Colo., daughter, Tasha (Mike) VonKaenel of Lincoln, daughter, Durea (Justin Brady) Howard of Denver, son, Sam Brummet of Kearney, daughter, Rachel Howard of Gothenburg; four grandchildren, Brenna Brummet, Tripp Brummet, Miles VonKaenel, and Stella Von Kaenel; sisters, Kim Stoddard of Broken Bow and Lisa (Mike) Bristol of Kearney; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Rachel Howard College Fund.
Blasé-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg is in charge of arrangements.
