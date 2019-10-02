Peggy Sarr

Peggy J. Nichols Sarr, 77, of Elwood died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 in Franklin.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Bill Ohlmann, officiating. Inurnment will be at a later in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
There will be no visitation.
Peggy J. Nichols Sarr was born March 7, 1941 in Eddyville, to Ada Eliza (Hopkins) and James Clifton Flint. She was the seventh child in a family of 12 children. The family lived in Eddyville where Peggy attended a country school and eventually Sumner Public School.
In October of 1958, she married her first husband, Alan Nichols and to this union five children were born. The oldest a daughter, Teri, a son, Randy, two more daughters, Bobbie and Linda, and finally a son, Keith. The couple made their home in Miller, and later relocated to Elm Creek. Her second marriage was to Edward Sarr. They made their home in Elwood, until his passing in 2013.
As a homemaker, Peggy loved cooking and baking. A lifelong talent she pursued was quilting. She made numerous quilts for family and friends. Most recently she was working on quilts for her 13 grandchildren. Peggy was employed in the health care profession as a certified nursing aide. After working in nursing homes, she pursued a career caring for people in their homes.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Teri (Chuck) Martin, Randy (Miki) Nichols, Bobbie (Robert) Barto, Linda (James) Marshall, and Keith (Meachelle) Nichols; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Bonnie Flint, Betty (Jack) Hinds, Gary (Cindy) Flint, Dana (Marv) Thornburg, Patsy Fisher and Chuck (Vicky) Flint; brother-in-law, George Sarr; sisters-in-law, Sue Brandt, Gery Kay Knoble and Carol Hopkins; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Sarr; brothers, James, Ralph and Walt; sisters, Donna Araujo and Nancy Grayek.
Memorials are suggested to Elwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
