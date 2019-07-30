Paul Snider

Paul L. Snider, 91 of Lexington died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Plum Creek Health Care Community with his family by his side.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church in rural Lexington, with Brent Block, Pastoral Associate, officiating. Burial will be in Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Cemetery with Military Honors.
There will be no visitation. The casket will be closed.
He was born July 16, 1928 in Elm Creek, to Hugh and Laura (Sibert) Snider. Paul grew up in Elm Creek where he graduated from Elm Creek High School with the class of 1945. Following High School, Paul started farming for Dave Garrison.
Paul met Joan L. Booth at a roller skating party and the two were later united in marriage on November 26, 1950 at the Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church in rural Lexington. To this union three children were born, Virginia, Steven and Terrie.
Paul enlisted in the United States Army in 1951 during the Korean War. While in Korea, he was in charge of a troop of soldiers. His job was to set the sights on the large artillery cannons and shoot them to give protection to the soldiers on the front line. He was a gunner with the 92nd Field Division known as the Red Devils. He served until Feb. 2, 1953 when he was honorably discharged.
Following the war, Paul and Joan lived north of Lexington where he started faming for Dave Garrison again. This would become a lifelong partnership which the family still farms the same ground today.
Paul bought his own land, grew corn and hay and raised cattle and hogs. Farming was his life. Paul also had the ability to go witching for water with his divining rods for wells. Many farmers asked for his help and he always marked the right spot. He also did custom, corn shelling and putting up hay for many neighbors.
Paul enjoyed helping his children with their 4-H projects and helped pick out their beef cattle and hogs to show at the county fair. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards at the Grand Generation Center and drinking coffee with his farming buddies. Family was also very important to him. Paul held many offices within the Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church. He was an elder, trustee, usher and treasurer. He also served on the Rural Fire Department for thirty seven years and a member of the V.F.W.
Survivors include his children, Steven Snider and Virginia (Mike) Commins of Lexington and Terrie (Steve) Debban of Kearney; four grandchildren, David Commins, Beth Commins, both of Lexington, Brett (Ashley) Debban of Lincoln and Zach Debban of Omaha; three great-grandchildren, Levi, Adrian and Violet; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Joan in 2018; brothers, Floyd and Calvin; sister, Helen Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or Grand Generation Center in Lexington.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.