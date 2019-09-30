Paul C Pedersen

Paul Conley Pedersen of Cozad died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg at the age of 89.
Services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Cozad with Vicar Kathy Gundell officiating. Burial will follow at the Cozad Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family present from 5 pm. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
Paul was born March 30, 1930 in Cozad, to Ferdinand and Ruth (Conley) Pedersen. He graduated from Cozad High School with the Class of 1948. Paul attended college at UNL and received his degree for economics and agriculture.
On Sept. 5, 1951, Paul was drafted in to the US Army and sent to Fort Riley, Kan., for basic training. His mother was very worried about him because of a terrible blizzard. He served in the 28th Infantry Division and was also trained as a Photo Interpreter. Paul was sent to Germany during the Korean Conflict, and was discharged Aug. 12, 1953. He returned to the farm back home. Paul rented the Rasmussen ground, starting with hogs, cattle and 40 acres.
On Nov. 3, 1973, Paul married Bertha Richey Branstiter in Las Vegas, Nev. He welcomed her children into his family. He was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bruce joined Paul in the farm operation and formed the partnership PM Farms in 1990, raising hogs, corn and soybeans. Paul was an avid Husker Fan.
Survivors include his wife , Bert; brother, Bill Pedersen of Lincoln; children, Danny (Oletta) Branstiter of Fort Worth, Texas and Verla (Bruce) Montey of Cozad; grandchildren, Mandy (Jeff) Holsten, Douglas (Sydney) Montey, Aaron (Shauna) Branstiter and Ellen Branstiter; and great-grandchildren, D'Nae, Christopher, Tre, Allyson, Dameon, Jaxon, Brooklyn, Landyn, Katelyn and AJ; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold F. Pedersen; sister, Dorothy Pedersen Boilesen; daughter-in-law, Debra Branstiter and granddaughter, Hilary Ann Branstiter.
Memorials are suggested to the family in his name for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
