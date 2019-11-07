Michael Meier, 65, of Elm Creek died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Alex Borzych and Father Jose Chavez officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek, followed by a 7:00 p.m. rosary at the church. Burial will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Elm Creek.
Michael Robert Meier was born April 14, 1954 in Kearney, Nebraska to Robert and Joan (King) Meier. He was raised in rural Elm Creek and attended Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1972. On December 22, 1973, Mike was united in marriage to Jenny Robinson at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek, NE. Mike spent his life farming and was very active in his community. He served 23 years on the Agri Coop Board, 20 years as Chairman, serving 12 years as President of the Overton School Board, as well as, serving on the board of Farm Credit Services of America from 2000-2003. Mike was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he held various leadership roles within the church parish council. He was a forward thinker and contributed greatly to every organization he served.
Most of all, Mike loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s events.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jenny Meier of Elm Creek; children, Jonna (Jeremy) Tesmer of Riverdale, Joel (Karmen) Meier of Elm Creek, Luke (Haley) Meier of Elkhorn and Dana (Mitch) Harmoney of Elm Creek; grandchildren, Jesse and Josee Tesmer, Brenden and Maeli Meier, Bellamy, Landry, Loudon and Porter Meier, Hudson, Hadlie, Hadria and Hadisyn Harmoney; mother, Joan Meier of Kearney; siblings, Pat Smith of Kearney, Martin Meier and his wife, Julia of Elm Creek, Paula Montgomery and her husband, Tom of Omaha, Pam Harrington and her husband, Dick of Loup City, Morgan Meier and his wife, Geri of Elm Creek, Mark Meier and his wife, Amy of Elm Creek and Andrea Quadhamer and her husband, Brad of Hildreth; sister-in-law, Calli Meier of Elm Creek; brothers-in-law, Mike (Peg) Robinson of Kearney, Bill (Dallas) Robinson of Kearney, Brent (Dina) Robinson of Elm Creek and Sam (Holly) Robinson of Elm Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his father; brother, David Meier; brother-in-law, Terry Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Sharlene Robinson; and his grandparents.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mike’s name to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Overton Upward Scholarships or to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
