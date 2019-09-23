Michael Commins

Michael D. Commins, 69 of rural Lexington died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Kearney Regional Health Center.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church in rural Lexington with Brent Block, Pastoral Associate, officiating.
There will be no visitation as it was Mike’s request to be cremated.
Mike was born June 20, 1950 in Lexington to Roy and Belva (Velte) Commins. Mike attended school at District 59 until the eighth grade and then attended Lexington Public Schools graduating with the class of 1968. While in school he was active in band, 4H, FFA and wrestling.
Mike was a member of the Buffalo Grove Presbyterian church in rural Lexington where he was active in the church choir.
Mike was united in marriage to Virginia Snider on Aug. 8, 1972 in Lexington. To this union two children were born, David and Beth. The couple lived in the Lexington area where Mike farmed and raised cattle. Mike loved working the land, spending time with his family and watching old movies.
Mike is survived by his wife, Virginia of Lexington; son; David of Lexington and daughter;, Beth Commins and companion Grant McComb of Lexington; two grandchildren, Levi and Adrian Commins, also of Lexington.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Scott.
Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or the the Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
