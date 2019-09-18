Mary Hodges

Mary Lou (Lambert) Hodges, 92 of Lexington died peacefully Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 at Lexington Regional Health Center with her loving sons near her side.
A memorial gathering will be held Sunday Sept. 29, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Mary was born Nov. 26, 1926 in Shelton, to Gus and Mary Lambert. Mary was the youngest of three children, joining her sister, Corrine and brother, Gus in the family lineup. Mary never met her father as he died of a ruptured appendix shortly before she was born. Mary attended school in Shelton and graduated from there in 1944. To help her mother make ends meet, Mary worked at the local telephone exchange while in high school. Mary also worked at the Shelton Drug Store operating the soda fountain, a prestigious job in its day.
After high school Mary worked at the Sioux Ordinance Depot in Sidney, where military ammunition was stored during World War II. Later she went to work at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. doing clerical work and then at the Grand Island Army Airfield typing deployment orders which was highly confidential information.
Mary and Wayne Sterling Hodges wed on June 30, 1949 at the First United Methodist Church in Shelton.
Mary and Wayne moved to Lexington where Wayne sold cars and Mary worked for the Rural Electric Association, now known as Dawson Public Power. Later, Wayne and Mary started a boat shop where they both worked.
In 1952 Mary had her first son, Michael Wayne; son Patrick Charles was born in 1956; and son Jeffrey Lambert was born in 1959; all were born in Lexington.
The family moved several times while the children were young. They lived in Brule, Fremont, Holdrege, and then back to Lexington in 1964 when they bought Wheeler Chevrolet which became Hodges Chevrolet and later Hodges Auto World. Mary became the dealership bookkeeper, self-taught as there was no one to train her. Mary held that position for 25 years until her retirement in 1991.
Mary was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington where she served on many committees over the years. She volunteered for the Minutemen Booster Club while the boys were in school; she enjoyed playing bridge, and was an active member of the local investment club.
One of Mary’s favorite places was her cabin at Lake McConaughy. She spent many relaxing hours there. Mary will be remembered for her love of Boston terriers, especially Wally and Orley; her beautiful roses in front of her house; and her sharp wit.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne, her sister Corrine and brother Gus.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mike (Barb) Hodges of Lexington, Pat (Tracy) Hodges of British Columbia Canada, and Jeff of Colorado Springs; other family, friends, and many business acquaintances.
Mary’s family has honored her wishes to be cremated. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, the Lexington Regional Health Center Auxiliary, or the donor’s choice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.