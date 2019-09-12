Loretta Kast

Loretta Margaret Kast, 83, of Sweet Home, Ore., and recently of Lexington, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones.
A memorial service will be held for Loretta at LexChristian Church on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Daniel Sauer officiating.
Loretta was born on Nov. 9, 1935, in Davis, Calif.,, to Thoedore “Pete” and Ella (Zuniga) Kast.
She was united in marriage to Elmer Kast in August of 1951. Four children were born to this union.
She attended school in Davis. Loretta always wanted to learn new things and graduated with her GED in May of 1984. She took guitar lessons, painting classes and she loved to read.
Loretta worked as a Nursing assistant and home health aide most of her adult life. She took her CNA classes when she was 22 and continued in that field until retirement. She was involved in Friends of the Library, the local gleaners, city beautification, foster grandparenting, playground monitor, church activities and grandchildren’s activities.
Loretta is loved by family and friends alike. She was active in a local church until her health made it difficult to attend. She took her children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren to church with her over the years. She instilled in them a foundation for faith in Jesus Christ and knowledge of His word. She loved her family dearly and spent a lot of time with all of her grandchildren, swimming, hiking, going to the zoo, crafting and snuggling.
Loretta is survived by her sons, John “JD” Kast and Elmer “Luke” Kast, both of Sweet Home, Ore.; daughter, Karen (Sam) Lange of Lexington; and son, Aaron “Dewey” (Jen) Kast of Lexington; sister, Ramona “Tulley” Torcota of Woodland, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; brothers, Johnny, Tommy, David, Daniel and Peter Zuniga; sister, Junita Pilkington; and granddaughter, Michelle Kast.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
