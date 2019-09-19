Lisa Yoakum

Lisa Flores Yoakum, 57 of Lexington died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
A Christian wake will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Sister Mary Ann Flax , officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
There will be no visitation.
Lisa was born July 7, 1962 in Brush, Colo., to Tom and Lupe (Rocha) Flores. She graduated from Brush High School with the class of 1981.
She met Jan Yoakum and the couple moved to Lexington from Brush, Colo., in 1996.
Lisa loved her fish, garage sales and chocolate but her greatest love was her family and her grandkids.
Lisa is survived by her father, Tom Flores of Brush, Colo., her longtime companion, Jan Yoakum of Lexington, one daughter, Krista (Bobby) Keim of Lexington; one son; Aaron (Amanda Holman) Deal of Lexington; two sisters, Joann (Tony) Cordova of Brush, Colo., Annie (Richard) Rodriguez of Brush, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Kayden Keim, Trista Keim, Kalleigh Keim, Logan Deal, Aubree Deal, CJ Holman and Brea Holman.
Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Lupe, sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Bill Gallivan and a nephew Nathan Rodriquez.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
