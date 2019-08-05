LaVere (Harvey) Brinkman

LaVere A. (Harvey) Brinkman, 91 of Lexington, died Friday, Aug. 02, 2019 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
LaVere was born April 23, 1928 in Lexington to Albert and Mina (Fellers) Kring. She attended school in Lexington and graduated with the class of 1946. After graduation she completed her studies at the Midwest Academy of Cosmetology in Lincoln. LaVere was a hairdresser in Lexington for 42 years.
On June 7, 1948 she was united in marriage to Teddy M. Harvey at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington. To this union two children were born, Tammy and Ted. Teddy preceded her in death on March 19, 1989.
On Feb. 14, 1990 LaVere was united in marriage to Bill Brinkman in Lexington.
LaVere was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington where she served on various committees as well as volunteered in the kitchen and taught Sunday School. She was a member of the Soroptimists, Lexington Investment Club, a volunteer for Meals On Wheels.
LaVere enjoyed gardening, cooking and supper club. She loved attending her kids' and grandkids' activities. She was an avid Husker fan.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter Tammy Hutt of Kansas City, Mo.; son, Ted (Kelly) Harvey of Lexington; five grandchildren, Tessa (Chae) Menard of Kansas City Mo., Tara (John) Kammerer of Overland Park, Kan., Tawna (Ryan) Rhone of Omaha, Ashley (Drew) Anderson of Kansas City, Mo., and Jake Harvey of Lexington; 13 great-grandchildren; Madison, Evan, Alia, Alex, Claudia, Sophie, Maya, Madden, El, Faith, Claire, Emerson and Nash; sister, Irene Rachow of Scottsbluff. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
LaVere was preceded in death by her parents, husband Teddy, brothers; Virgil Kring and Glenn Kring and sister Inez Carpenter.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.