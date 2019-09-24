Larry J, Rogers, 85, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.
A visitation will be open to the public on Friday, Sept. 27 from 2-4 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Robb Cemetery in Lexington.
Larry was born on Dec. 16, 1933 to Carrol and Esther (Gray) Rogers. Larry grew up in both the Lexington and Grand Island areas, graduating from high school in Grand Island.
In 1954, Larry entered the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country during the Korean War until 1958 when he received a medical discharge due to injuries. After his service time, Larry attended Kearney State Teaching College, owned a roofing business, was a sod farmer, sold health insurance, and also a car salesman.
Larry was married to the love of his life, Judy for 57 years before her passing earlier this year. In his spare time, Larry could often be found hunting with his dogs, fishing, or just spending as much time outdoors as possible. His favorite place was at Lake McConaughy.
He was a member if the GI gun club, the vets club, Eagles club and the GI Boat and Camping Club.
He's survived by a brother David and wife , Ruth, of Idaho and family; mother- in- law , Dorothy Young, Lexington; sisters-in-law, Linda Goa and family of Temperance Mich., Patricia Linn of Lexington and family; his special nephew Greg Linn and wife Joyce, and good friend and neighbor Gary Keck, and those who watched over him, Nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death his parents, wife Judy, a sister Diane Zimmerman, father-in-law Roger Young, brothers-in-law Ollie Goa and Paul Linn, nieces, Kelly Stoppkotte, and Marla Zimmerman.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.