LaJean Bossung

LaJean L. Bossung, 79, of Lexington died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington with Pastor Bill Ohlmann, officiating. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, cremation will follow.
LaJean was born June 12, 1940 in rural Webster County, to Leo and Leone (Watson) Soucie. She graduated from Farragut, Iowa High School with the class of 1957. After graduation she attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology. She moved to Lexington, where she was employed by the Lexington Community Hospital.
In 1959 LaJean was united in marriage to Dennis Foged, he preceded her in death in 1977. On Jan. 3, 1979 LaJean was united in marriage to Ronald Bossung, he preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2014.
LaJean was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, the Hospital Auxiliary, the Dawson County Planning Commission and the Red Hat Society. In 1990 she was instrumental in organizing the “911” addressing system for Dawson County.
LaJean loved to sew, knit, crochet, do needlepoint, paint and travel but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one son, Michael (Holly) Foged of Glendale, Ariz.; two step-sons, Michael and wife Debra Bossung of Mesa, Ariz., Scott Brotherson and wife Otilia Delgado of Chandler, Ariz.; two daughters, Marcia (Matthew) Hooker of Broomfield, Colo., and Michelle (Rick) Seberger of Lexington; two brothers, Joe (Jan) Soucie of Russelville, Mo., and Wayne (Marilyn) Soucie of Columbia, Mo.; two sisters, Diana (Ralph) Powell of Warsaw, Mo., and Denise (Wayne) Strothmann of Clinton, Mo.; grandchildren, Adaline and Clayton Brown of Glendale, Ariz., Christian and Holden Brotherson of Chandler, Ariz., Jacob and Zachary Bossung of Mesa, Ariz., Ashley (Stewart) Clouse of Peggs, Okla., Brooke Bellamy and husband Carl DeCaire of Columbus, Ohio and Chelsey (Ryan) Kuhlhanek of Minden, Tori Seberger of Holdrege, Kathleen (Andrew) Ostrom of Lone Tree, Colo., and R.J. (Taylor) Seberger of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Ruthann, Isaiah, Malachi, Grace, Samuel, Lydia, Joy, Gideon, Micah, Isaac, Elliana, Theodore, Luca and baby Seberger; also surviving are five nieces, three nephews, six great-nieces and nine great-nephews.
LaJean was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Dennis and Ronald; also a granddaughter, Leah.
Memorials are suggested to the MaDonna Rehabilitation Stroke recovery Unit or Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.