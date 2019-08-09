Kay Watson, 50, of Kearney died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug.12, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. The Rev. Dr. Rick Carlson and the Rev. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson will officiate. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Kay Lynn Watson was born on April 21, 1969 in Grand Island to Jerry C. and Shirley L. (Stoeger) Watson. She moved with her family in 1977 to Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1987. Kay worked at the Buckle in Kearney for several years. She liked her plants and flowers, loved to cook, enjoyed doing crafts and she had a special love for music, singing and playing her guitar.
Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Rick (Ann) Watson of Grand Island and Ron (Regina) Watson of Lexington; nieces and nephews, Cody (Kirsten) Watson, Carrie Watson, Brett (Catherine) Watson and Brice Watson; great-niece, Payton Watson; great-nephews, Emmett and Logan Watson; aunts and uncles, Bud and Pat Stoeger, Betty Pokorney, JoAnn and Mike Robertson, Peggy and Harold Veeder and Jim and Elaine Watson; along with several cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Ted and Minnie Stoeger and Charlie and Thelma Watson; and uncle, Charlie Pokorney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
