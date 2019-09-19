Kathryn Bourn

Kathryn Ann “Katie” Bourn, 93, of Lexington, formerly of Overton, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 10:00 a. m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez, officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.
A book singing will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 from 5-6 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington. Following the book signing there will a time of remembrance and sharing at 6:00 p.m.
Katie was born Sept. 22, 1925 in Overton, to John J. and Anna (Ripp) Kearney.
Katie graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1943. She was united in marriage to Burrell Bourn Jan. 29, 1945 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton. Three children were blessed to this marriage, Patricia, Phyllis and Pamela. He preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1982.
The couple lived in Overton for many years as Katie served as assistant manager, certified purchasing manager and served on the board of directors for Plectron in Overton for over 27 years.
Katie was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton and VFW Auxiliary.
Katie is survived by her three daughters, Patricia (Larry) Marsh of Ord, Phyllis (Ed) Klima of Topeka, Kan., and Pam Bourn and Dennis Fellers of Lexington; five grandchildren, JoAnna Klima (Colby) Johnson and Cynthia Klima (Joe) Richardson, Jake (Kris) Klima, Kathryn Ann Marsh(Tom) Green and Megan Marsh 9tyler) Gilkey; eight great-grandchildren, Blair Klima, Ben Klima, Brooks Klima, Cooper Johnson, Bo Burrell Johnson, Tom Richardson, Sydney Richardson and Addison Gilkey.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, Phyllis, Mary and Peggy and two brothers: Jack and Mick.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
